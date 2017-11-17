EXCLUSIVE: Anonymous Content has acquired Burn, the upcoming true-crime thriller by A.J. Wolfe. The producer is teamed on the feature film adaptation with Oscar winning Moonlight star Mahershala Ali. He will star in the film and be executive producer. Anonymous Content’s Nicole Clemens and Kevin Cotter will produce it. The book will be adapted by Fredrick Kotto, the former detective-turned-screenwriter. Kotto and Artillery Creative’s Tom Carter will also be executive producers.

The book, whose publishing rights are about to be shopped by Paradigm’s Alyssa Rueben, is a contemporary crime thriller and love story set in the ultra-violent world of organized crime. It follows the incredible true story of a Northern California detective who destroyed a cartel while keeping his undercover life secret from his family.

Ali is set to star in the Participant Films drama Green Book and is the lead in the upcoming season of the police anthology series True Detective for HBO. Ali is repped by WME and Anonymous Content. Wolfe and Kotto are represented by Paradigm and Artillery Creative.