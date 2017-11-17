Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner’s book tour for his debut novel, Heather, The Totality, is going off the rails. Several dates have been canceled, and ticket sales for future events are no longer listed on Stub Hub.

Roughly a third of the planned 11 book signings for the novel, published Nov. 7, reportedly have been canceled after allegations of sexual harassment were made by former Mad Men writer Kater Gordon. She claimed Weiner once asked at a late-night writing session to see her naked. She was later dismissed from the drama despite winning an Emmy for her writing and has since not worked in Hollywood.

The book events that have not been canceled have provided some awkward moments when questions of the allegations surfaced. Weiner has denied Gordon’s claims, but he has dropped out of some planned promotional events, including interviews, when he was told that the allegations would be discussed.

An event in Seattle was canceled by the events center where it was to be held. The executive director said in the Seattle Times that continuing with the event “would not be possible, or responsible, in light of recent reporting.”

An event scheduled for tomorrow at Chevalier’s bookstore in Los Angeles is reportedly still taking place. A message left at the book store was not immediately returned.