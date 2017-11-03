We’ll be seeing a familiar face in an upcoming episode of CBS’ MacGyver.

Bruce McGill, who played MacGyver’s entertaining best friend Jack Dalton in the original series, is returning to the franchise for a guest spot in the Friday, December 15 episode.

McGill will play Detective Greer, a seasoned LAPD veteran who reads MacGyver his Miranda Rights for a murder. Not knowing who MacGyver really is, Detective Greer believes that he is a bomb maker who took down a warehouse, killing someone and intends to charge him with domestic terrorism. Photo above features McGill as Dalton in the original series and now.

In the original, McGill’s Dalton spent his time finding the next get rich quick scheme, that only MacGyver could have gotten him out of.

He’ll join series stars Lucas Till, George Eads, Justin Hires, Tristin Mays and Meredith Eaton.

“I was happy to make a guest appearance on MacGyver,” said McGill. “It’s unusual for an actor to be on the original series and then, 30 years later, be on a newer version. The cast and producers were warm and embracing, and I enjoyed being a part of the new show.”

McGill’s other TV credits include Rizzoli & Isles, The Cleveland Show and a recurring on the upcoming season of Shades of Blue. He’s repped by Stone Manners Salners Agency.