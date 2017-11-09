EXCLUSIVE: Dream Factory Group has launched as a new production company with financing from China and the U.S. Co-founded by CEO Rob Feng and co-chairmen Amber Wang and Andrew Yang, the company launches with Luce, a Julius Onah-directed drama that stars Naomi Watts, Octavia Spencer, Tim Roth and Kelvin Harrison Jr.

The picture has just gotten underway in New York, scripted by Onah and JC Lee from the play written by the latter. John Baker, Onah, and Andrew Yang are producing; with Rob Feng, Amber Wang, and JC Lee serving as Executive Producers.

Harrison Jr REX/Shutterstock

Harrison Jr plays an African teenager and former child soldier now living with loving adoptive American parents (Watts and Roth) in a suburban community. A star athlete and top student, Luce’s idealized image is challenged by one of his teachers (Spencer) when his unsettling views on political violence come to light, putting a strain on family bonds while igniting intense debates on race and identity.

“JC’s terrific play took hold of me years ago,” said Onah, who directed God Particle. “Since then, Luce has become an incredibly personal story to me, which I am thrilled to bring to life with my amazing collaborators at Dream Factory Group and our exceptional cast. My hope is this film will spark conversation on some of the most pressing issues affecting American culture today.”

Feng, a 2011 Emmy winner for his title design work on Game of Thrones, said the picture makes a strong statement for his upstart company.

“Dream Factory Group is committed to financing and producing compelling, character-driven projects while collaborating with the best creative minds in the film world,” Feng said.

Said Wang, the former CEO of Mandoo Pictures and Rock Dog producer: “While Dream Factory Group is both Chinese and American, we are interested in making films with worldwide appeal and universal storylines. As individuals, we are uniquely skilled in every aspect of filmmaking. Rob has extensive experience in creative and production; Andrew’s forte is financing, brands, and working with global markets; and my credentials span all of these areas.”

Yang spent 15 years as asset manager and investment banker involved in managing corporate finance deals including partnerships with brands including Nike and Disney.

“Our combined expertise, plus our connections within the international film community give Dream Factory Group a strong base to serve our creative collaborators throughout the lifecycle of a film, starting with story development, all the way to the editing bay,” Yang said.