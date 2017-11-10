The fallout continues against Louis C.K. after he admitted sexual misconduct allegations against him. TBS has now suspended production on The Cops, his new animated comedy series he co-created with Albert Brooks.

“Production on The Cops has been suspended until further review,” the network said in a statement Friday.

TBS gave a 10-episode straight-to-series order to the project in January for a 2018 premiere.

The Cops follows Al (voiced by Brooks) and Lou (previously C.K.), two Los Angeles patrolmen trying their best to protect and serve, sometimes failing at both. Per the logline: Ride with them as they patrol one of the biggest cities in the world, then go home with them and be glad you’re not married to either.

TBS’ decision comes just hours after C.K. issued a statement in response to the sexual misconduct claims against him. In that statement, C.K. said “the stories are true” and that he wielded the power he had “irresponsibly.” It began with a blistering exposé in yesterday’s New York Times with allegations that C.K. masturbated in front of women, often colleagues from the comedy world.

Since then, FX, C.K.’s home for the last eight years, announced that FX Network and FX Productions have cut ties with C.K. and ended an overall deal with his Pig Newton productions. C.K. is a six-time Emmy winner across his FX series Louie as well as a number of stand-up specials and writing on The Chris Rock Show.

In addition, the Orchard pulled the release of C.K.’s film I Love You, Daddy which premiered at TIFF and which they spent a reported $5M to acquire. The pic’s premiere was cancelled yesterday as well. HBO pulled C.K. from their Nov. 18 Night of Too Many Stars special and the pay TV network also pulled all of the comedian’s content from their HBO On-Demand service. Netflix opted not to move ahead with a second C.K. stand-up special they were producing, however, the comedian’s existing specials on Netflix, 2017 as well as the 2015 Live at the Comedy Store, which Netflix picked up last August, will remain on the streaming service.