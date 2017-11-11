Another Hollywood employer of Louis C.K. is cutting ties after the comedian/actor/voiceover artist was accused of and admitted to inappropriate sexual conduct with five women: Universal Pictures and Illumination have ended their relationship with Louis C.K. as a voice over artist on animated film The Secret Life of Pets 2. Louis C.K. voiced the title character of Max in the first family film which was a box office hit, grossing $875.4M last year worldwide. He had been expected to return to the sequel which is set for release June 7, 2019.

The move comes after his reps all dropped him and after FX and FX Production ended its long relationship him after he admitted to exposing himself to several women. 3 Arts Entertainment’s Dave Becky, publicist Lewis Kay as well as APA Agency, which had repped his successful comedy touring business, all dropped him. Then FX said his overall deal between he and his FX Productions and his production company Pig Newtown was off. The company had been housed at FX for eight years.

TBS also then suspended production on its animated series The Cops, which C.K. co-created with Albert Brooks.

This all follows The Orchard first cancelling the movie premiere and then shelving the release of his next film, I Love You Daddy. The film had already premiered in Toronto and the company shelled out $5M for the distribution rights.

HBO then pulled the comedian from their Nov. 18 Night of Too Many Stars special and the pay TV network also pulled all of his content from their HBO On-Demand service. Netflix opted not to move ahead with a second C.K. stand-up special they were producing.

Five women came forward in the pages of The New York Times about how the comedian masturbated in front of them. Louis C.K. next issued a statement in response to the sexual misconduct saying it was true “And I have to reconcile it with who I am. Which is nothing compared to the task I left them with.”