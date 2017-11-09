Refresh for updates… Comedy is no excuse for bad behavior, says actor Jason Alexander in the wake of today’s accusations against Louis C.K. Says Rosie O’Donnell, “Wow. I guess nothing will ever surprise me again regarding men.”

Those were just two of the reactions on Twitter to The New York Times report in which five women claim that the comic and multihyphenate Louis C.K. crossed a line into sexual misconduct with them. The searing exposé, of course, comes amid a flood of allegations of sexual harassment and abuse against a number of men in Hollywood since the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke. Accusations have surfaced against such prominent figures Hollywood as Kevin Spacey, Brett Ratner, Jeremy Piven, Dustin Hoffman, James Toback, Steven Seagal and Jefferey Tambor.

Ahead of the Times report, distributed the Orchard canceled the premiere of I Love You, Daddy, a controversial dark comedy that C.K. wrote, directed, produced, edited and stars in as worried dad whose teenage daughter (Chloë Grace Moretz) starts dating sixtysomething legendary film director (John Malkovich). C.K.’s planned appearance this week on CBS’ Late Show with Stephen Colbert also was scrapped.

Here is a sample of reactions to the C.K. accusations:

Gentlemen, comedy is often inappropriate. It is sometimes daring and audacious and shocking. But our behavior, in the real world, toward women – that doesn’t get a pass on inappropriate. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) November 9, 2017

wow

i guess nothing will ever surprise me again

regarding men Louis C.K. – https://t.co/brUoHJT78y — ROSIE (@Rosie) November 9, 2017

For everybody asking, I know and like Louis C.K. I won't defend him. This is inexcusable and he needs to address it. https://t.co/wyA5ImeDO7 — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) November 9, 2017

Watch @jodikantor change our culture one meticulously researched article at a time. Subscribe to the Times. https://t.co/DnKR0pjo12 — Jenni Konner (@JenniKonner) November 9, 2017

condolences, straight white dudes. — zoe kazan (@zoeinthecities) November 9, 2017

Fuck yes they're brave. NO MORE SILENCING. https://t.co/8WnMUR6lZf — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) November 9, 2017

Louis CK is disgusting. Roy Moore is disgusting. You don’t need to pick only one just to push your political viewpoint. — andy lassner (@andylassner) November 9, 2017

My pal @BrookeBCNN just had to utter the word “masturbate” on the air because—it appears— Louis C.K. is a pig. 😏 *I️ need a new favorite comic. — Chely Wright (@chelywright) November 9, 2017

I was told to delete a tweet I wrote about Louis CK abusing women before I applied to a high-profile comedy job because the people conducting the hiring process might not like it. These women who have spoken up are brave, and we owe them so much.https://t.co/yECc41l1Uz — Nicole Silverberg (@nsilverberg) November 9, 2017

Because he didn't physically assault anyone, that we know of, and because he apologized, and because he is so self aware- I bet you #Louisck — Iliza Shlesinger (@iliza) November 9, 2017

it's so disappointing to say farewell to my comedic hero, louis ck, the guy who engineers his entire life around cramming the n-word into his overrated comedy routines. I was really rooting for him. an absolute inspiration. — Mitra Jouhari (@tweetrajouhari) November 9, 2017

Louis CK probably hates that he’s finding out the truth behind “the people you meet on the way up are the ones you’ll meet on the way down.” — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) November 9, 2017