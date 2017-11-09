Refresh for updates… Comedy is no excuse for bad behavior, says actor Jason Alexander in the wake of today’s accusations against Louis C.K. Says Rosie O’Donnell, “Wow. I guess nothing will ever surprise me again regarding men.”
Those were just two of the reactions on Twitter to The New York Times report in which five women claim that the comic and multihyphenate Louis C.K. crossed a line into sexual misconduct with them. The searing exposé, of course, comes amid a flood of allegations of sexual harassment and abuse against a number of men in Hollywood since the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke. Accusations have surfaced against such prominent figures Hollywood as Kevin Spacey, Brett Ratner, Jeremy Piven, Dustin Hoffman, James Toback, Steven Seagal and Jefferey Tambor.
Ahead of the Times report, distributed the Orchard canceled the premiere of I Love You, Daddy, a controversial dark comedy that C.K. wrote, directed, produced, edited and stars in as worried dad whose teenage daughter (Chloë Grace Moretz) starts dating sixtysomething legendary film director (John Malkovich). C.K.’s planned appearance this week on CBS’ Late Show with Stephen Colbert also was scrapped.
Here is a sample of reactions to the C.K. accusations: