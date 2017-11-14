After The Orchard cancelled the Nov. 17 theatrical release of Louis C.K.’s I Love You, Daddy due to the comedian’s alleged sexual misconduct, some of C.K.’s fans are complaining that they haven’t received any word about being reimbursed for the movie tickets they purchased in advance.

Essentially, through his fan website louisck.net, the comedian set up an interface whereby fans could buy advance tickets to I Love You, Daddy. In a note sent out to his fans well in advance of the pic’s cancellation last Friday, C.K. wrote, “Working with the distribution company, The Orchard, I was able to set up advanced ticket sales for the movie in all markets through my website,louisck.net much like when I go on tour. You can go to my website now to buy tickets for the opening week shows in Chicago, New York and Los Angeles (and a bunch of other cities where the movie comes later).” The pic was scheduled to play in New York at the Regal Cinema Union Square, AMC Empire 25, and The Landmark on 57th; in Chicago at Webster Place 11, River East 21, Evanston 18, and Lincolnshire Stadium 18; and in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Arclight and The Landmark on Pico Blvd. Those purchasing tickets through the interface on C.K.’s site would be redirected to either Fandango, or an exhibitor’s own sales website.

The gripe from fans is that C.K. hasn’t sent them a note about how and when they’ll be reimbursed. But it’s not up to him nor I Love You, Daddy‘s distributor The Orchard to provide ticket buyers with that info. Essentially within the next week, depending on what online movie ticket site or theater chain moviegoers purchased from, they should be receiving an e-mail about reimbursement. Some chains, like the Landmark, have been faster about getting the word out and refunding, handling several reverse transactions last Friday. With some online ticket sellers, such as Fandango, they’ve also refunded to their consumers. Essentially, we’ve heard from various exhibitors, if you haven’t received any news yet about a refund, don’t worry, you soon will.

I Love You Daddy, per C.K.’s note was also scheduled to have a foreign roll out in France on Dec. 27 and ultimately Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Portugal, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and Israel.

Last week, due to the New York Times expose on C.K., The Orchard cancelled the pic’s Thursday premiere and pulled I Love You, Daddy from theaters on Friday morning. There are elements in I Love You, Daddy that hit too close to home when it comes to C.K.’s history of exposing himself and masturbating before women: There’s a character who pretends to masturbate at length in front of other people, while other characters appear to dismiss rumors of sexual predation. I Love You, Daddy follows a TV writer (C.K.) whose teenage daughter (Chloe Grace Moretz) becomes the obsession of a much older filmmaker (John Malkovich). The Orchard purchased the movie out of the Toronto International Film Festival for a reported $5M.