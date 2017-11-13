Louis C.K.’s former longtime manager, Dave Becky of 3 Arts Entertainment, has issued a lengthy statement apologizing for his involvement in the C.K. sexual misconduct scandal.

In the exposé by The New York Times published last week, five women, including comedy duo Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov, accused C.K. of masturbating in front of them. The story also alleged that Becky may have made threatening remarks toward the two women speaking out about the incident. “What I did was wrong, and again, I am extremely sorry,” Becky wrote today, insisting that he had “misinterpreted” Goodman and Wolov’s accusations as “a matter of infidelity.” He also claims that until last week, he had not been aware of any other allegations of sexual misconduct against his former client.

Becky’s letter comes a couple of days after 3 Arts on Friday dropped C.K. as a client, along with APA and the comedian’s long-time publicist. Becky is a comedy heavyweight, whose client list includes Kevin Hart, Aziz Ansari and Amy Poehler.

Here is Becky’s statement: