The distributor behind the Louis C.K. film I Love You, Daddy, said today that it is “giving careful consideration to the timing and release of the film” in the wake of a bombshell New York Times exposé in which five women claim that C.K. masturbated in front of them more than a decade ago.

“In light of the allegations concerning Louis C.K. referenced in today’s New York Times,” the Orchard said in a statement, “we are cancelling tonight’s premiere of I Love You, Daddy. There is never a place for the behavior detailed in these allegations. As a result, we are giving careful consideration to the timing and release of the film and continuing to review the situation.”

Before the Times story posted this morning, the Orchard said it had canceled the premiere of I Love You, Daddy. C.K. wrote, directed, produced, edited and stars in as worried dad whose teenage daughter (Chloë Grace Moretz) starts dating sixtysomething legendary film director (John Malkovich).

C.K.’s planned appearance this week on Late Show with Stephen Colbert also was scrapped today.