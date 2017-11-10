Louis C.K., the topic of a new New York Times exposé today detailing the allegations of five women who claimed to have been sexually harassed by the comedian/comic over the years, has been dropped from appearing on HBO’s Night of Too Many Stars autism special set to air live November 18. The network released a statement confirming the fact, adding that it is also removing C.K.’s past projects from its on-demand services.

“Louis C.K. will no longer be participating in the “Night of Too Many Stars: America Unites for Autism Programs,” which will be presented live on HBO on November 18,” HBO said. “In addition, HBO is removing Louis C.K.’s past projects from its On Demand services.”

C.K.’s HBO projects include his comedy 2006 comedy series Lucky Louie and comedy specials like Oh My God; those pages are already down on the network’s website.

Jon Stewart is hosting Night of Too Many Stars, which will include stand-up performances, sketches and short films. Created by comedy writer and performer Robert Smigel, it raises money for autism schools, programs and services. C.K. was scheduled to appear along with the likes of Stephen Colbert, Abbi Jacobson, Jordan Klepper, Hasan Minhaj, John Mulaney, Olivia Munn, John Oliver, Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler and more.

A New York staple for years, the year marks the first time HBO is airing the special, which will be live from Madison Square Garden. Presented in partnership with Next for Autism, the special airs November 18 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.

Earlier today, the New York premiere of C.K.’s new film I Love You, Daddy was scrapped amid rumors that the NYT report was imminent. He was also scheduled to guest on Colbert’s Late Show tonight, before his reps informed the late-night show producers Wednesday evening that he would not be able to attend.

The release date for I Love You, Daddy, originally set for a November 17 release via The Orchard, is now in limbo as the distributor said today it was under “review” following the allegations.