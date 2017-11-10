UPDATED throughout: Louis C.K. has lost both his management company and publicists in the wake of the sexual misconduct allegations against him that he confirmed today.

“We have terminated our relationship with Louis C.K.,” 3 Arts Management said in a statement. “We are committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for our staff, clients and the community at large. We are doing a full internal review regarding this situation and are taking additional steps to strengthen our processes and procedures while engaging with our staff to address any concerns about harassment or abuse of power. This behavior is totally unacceptable in all circumstances and must be confronted and addressed.”

C.K.’s publicist Kovert Creative confirmed that the agency was no longer representing the Emmy winner. His former rep Lewis Kay also tweeted he was dropping the actor.

As of today, I no longer represent Louis C.K. — Lewis Kay (@lewiskay) November 10, 2017

3 Arts’ announcement came just hours after C.K. issued a statement in response to the sexual misconduct claims against him. In that statement, C.K. said “the stories are true” and that he wielded the power he had “irresponsibly.” In the statement he also called out his now-former 3 Arts manager Dave Becky, saying, “I deeply regret that this has brought negative attention to my manager Dave Becky who only tried to mediate a situation that I caused.”

This all followed Thursday’s blistering New York Times exposé on C.K. Since then, the Orchard pulled the release of C.K.’s film I Love You, Daddy which premiered at TIFF and which they spent a reported $5M to acquire. The pic’s premiere was, of course, canceled yesterday as well. HBO pulled C.K. from its November 18 special Night of Too Many Stars, and the pay TV network also pulled all of the comedian’s content from their HBO On-Demand service. Netflix opted not to move ahead with a second C.K. stand-up special it was producing, but the comedian’s existing specials on Netflix, 2017 as well as 2015’s Live at the Comedy Store, which Netflix picked up in August, will remain on the streaming service.

FX, C.K.’s home for the past eight years, also released a statement Friday that FX Networks and FX Productions have cut ties with C.K. and ended an overall deal with his Pig Newton productions. He no longer will serve as executive producer or receive compensation on any of the four shows we were producing with him: Better Things, Baskets, One Mississippi and The Cops.

Meanwhile, TBS said today that has suspended production on The Cops, the animated series C.K. co-created with Albert Brooks.

C.K. is a six-time Emmy winner across his FX series Louie as well as a number of stand-up specials and writing on The Chris Rock Show.