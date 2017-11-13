Actress Rebecca Corry spoke to ABC News’ Good Morning America Monday morning about her 2005 encounter with Louis C.K. , in which she says he asked if he could masturbate in front of her in her dressing room. She called his behavior toward women in the industry an “open secret.”

“It was just actually sort of common knowledge in the comedy world; people made jokes about it all the time,” she said. Corry is one of five women the New York Times interviewed for its report on Louis C.K. that published last week. C.K. issued a statement in response to the sexual misconduct claims against him, saying “the stories are true” and that he wielded “irresponsibly” his power in the biz.

As she had told NYT, Corry told ABC she was working on a comedy pilot and did report it to the show’s producers who suggested stopping production.

“I wanted to pretend like it never happened, to do my job,” Corry said of her reaction at the time. “Those opportunities were few and far between. I did not want to be the person responsible for shutting down production or being part of the narrative.”

Two years ago, C.K. called her to apologize, she said. Explaining the incident – one of a cascade of sexual harassment claims being made by industry women and men – Corry said. “When you are that powerful and generating that kind of money, that’s what’s going to happen.”