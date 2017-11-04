Warner Bros. TV and the J.R.R. Tolkien estate are shopping a possible series based on the late author’s The Lord of the Rings novels. Warner Bros. TV, whose film studio counterpart produced the feature trilogy in the 2000s, would not comment, but we hear the talks are very preliminary, with no writers, producers or even a concept in place at this point. Amazon is considered a potential buyer.

After a grueling five-year court battle, Warner Bros. and the Tolkien estate in July settled an $80 million rights dispute over The Hobbit and The Lord of The Rings.

The Tolkien estate and publisher HarperCollins filed the massive lawsuit in November 2012 against Warner Bros., its subsidiary New Line and Middle-earth Enterprises — a division of Rings’ Hobbit rightsholder the Saul Zaentz Co. — claiming copyright infringement and breach of contract over video games, online slot machines and other digital merchandising.

Launched at the 2001 Cannes Film Festival with The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Peter Jackson’s LOTR trilogy was a global phenomenon. Starring Elijah Wood, In McKellen, Liv Tyler, Sean Bean, Viggo Mortensen, Sean Astin, Cate Blanchett, Orlando Bloom and others, the three films combined to gross more than $2.9 billion worldwide. LOTR: The Two Towers was released in 2002, and The Return of the King arrived the following year, becoming only the second film to top $1 billion worldwide. That third installment won 11 Oscars, including Best Picture, Director and Adapted Screenplay. The previous two combined to win six Academy Awards in crafts categories.

Erik Pedersen contributed to this report.