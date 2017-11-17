YouTube has given the green light to Liza on Demand, a new comedy series toplined by digital star Liza Koshy, for a 2018 premiere on YouTube Red.

Eight-episode half-hour Liza on Demand will follow the chaotic misadventures that ensue as the eponymous character takes on various gigs, tasks and odd jobs in her quest to climb the ranks.

Koshy has found success on YouTube, with two channels garnering 17.3 million subscribers and more than 1.5 billion views.

Koshy also will executive produce alongside writers Deborah Kaplan and Harry Elfont (Josie & the Pussycats, Mary + Jane). Courtney Carter will serve as an additional executive producer and Sam Childs as producer.

Liza on Demand is produced by Above Average Productions.