Attorney Lisa Bloom will represent a Facebook user being sued by ex-Fox News Channel host Bill O’Reilly in what the attorney called a “David and Goliath” case.

Bloom appeared on ABC’s The View today to address her recent resignation from Harvey Weinstein’s legal team and took the opportunity to discuss her involvement in the O’Reilly suit and introduce defendant Michael Panter, who was in the audience.

O’Reilly filed a $5 million defamation lawsuit against Panter after the latter posted a claim on Facebook Panter’s ex-girlfriend – a former employee of Fox News Channel – had once settled a harassment case with O’Reilly.

In a statement released today by Bloom, the attorney wrote, “Michael Panter made the brave decision to stand with women speaking out against sexual harassment, and we stand with him. I look forward to aggressively litigating this case and to taking Mr. O’Reilly’s deposition.” (See her tweeted statement below.)

On The View, she called the case a “David and Goliath” situation in which the deep-pocketed O’Reilly figured Panter would simply cave.

In a similar case, much-accused producer Brett Ratner filed a libel suit in Hawaii against a woman who claimed on Facebook that he raped her more than 10 years ago.