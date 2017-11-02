Lionsgate and Studiocanal have expanded their relationship with a multi-year, multi-picture distribution deal that will see the former release five of the European group’s titles in the U.S.

Among the next group of films that Lionsgate will distribute domestically are animated sequel Shaun The Sheep Movie 2; Liam Neeson action thriller Hard Powder; and adventure tale The Mercy with Colin Firth and Rachel Weisz. The pact also encompasses two “major” Studiocanal properties currently in development.

Lionsgate released Studiocanal’s first Shaun The Sheep Movie and has the upcoming thriller The Commuter from Jaume Collet-Serra as well as prehistoric comedy Early Man, which it acquired in Cannes, opening in 2018.