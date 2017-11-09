Lionsgate reported a 41% revenue gain, to $941 million, for its fiscal second quarter as premium network Starz saw subscriber gains and positive early performance for its direct-to-consumer offering.

Given the timing of the Starz close, the comparable quarter of fiscal 2017 includes Starz results on a pro forma basis.

Adjusted operating income totaled $30 million in the quarter, compared with negative $24 million and an operating loss of $58 million in the prior-year period. The company reported free cash flow of $347 million and reduced corporate net debt by $332 million.

“Our strong performance in the quarter keeps us on track for our fiscal year expectations, and our robust free cash flow is enabling us to continue our consistent deleveraging ahead of schedule,” said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer. “Starz continued to report strong overall subscriber gains, with its direct to consumer offering leading the way. Our ability to leverage our strengths, mitigate risk and focus on segments where we can continue to win puts us on a strong, profitable growth path.”

Revenue in the media networks unit increased 7% to $393.4 million. Profits increased 42.2% in the quarter to $116.5 million on higher OTT revenues, lower programming costs and the licensing of Power. Among other originals, Outlander premiered to record audiences at the end of the quarter, the company said.

Film revenue declined 24% to $385.7 million primarily driven by fewer wide releases in the quarter, and television production revenue sagged 5% to $168.7 million.

Lionsgate execs are set to discuss the quarterly results in detail with Wall Street analysts on a conference call at 2:30PM PT. Check back for updates.