It was make or break for the Detroit Lions’ postseason ambitions last night at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers, and the Motor City boys put it all out there. Taking on a superstar Aaron Rodgers-less Packers on , the Lions blocked a kick from Mason Crosby early on and rode the tiger all the way to the end for a 30-17 victory in Week 9 of the NFL season. That secures the team a 4-4 record and a postseason shot, which is likely more than can be said of the Packers at this point.

In other math, last night’s MNF game secured a 7.6 rating in metered market results for the league and ESPN.

Basically steady with its October 30 game, that’s a 6% bop up for MNF from the Kansas City Chiefs’ 29-19 victory over the Denver Broncos last week in the early numbers on the day before Halloween. In a year that just can’t seem to secure substantial ratings traction, last night’s game was also nicely up 25% from the MNF season low of the Tennessee Titans’ October 16 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Last week’s MNF went on to score a 3.5 rating among adults 18-49 and a total audience of 10.42 million.

Last night’s game peaked with an 8.6 MM rating in the 9:15-9:30 PM ET slot.

Looking at Week 9 2017 to Week 9 2016, the Lions’ win dipped 3% from the Seattle Seahawks’ 31-25 victory over the Buffalo Bills on November 7 last year, the eve of Donald Trump’s election. Up a bit from its own week before, that 2016 game eventually snagged a 3.8 rating and 11.20 million viewers.

Overall, MNF to date is about even with where it was at this time last season with a mere 3% difference.

Unlike last week, MNF is not the only big-ticket primetime NFL game in the next few days as Thursday Night Football returns to NBC with the Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals.

Like last week, MNF certainly looks set to win the night on both cable and broadcast for ESPN.