Lin-Manuel Miranda will return to play Alexander Hamilton in his smash musical Hamilton when it plays in San Juan, Puerto Rico in January. Miranda and producer Jeffrey Seller broke the news on the stage of the Teatro UPR theater in San Juan today. The University of Puerto Rico venue was damaged during Hurricane Maria in September but will be restored and repaired in time for the musical’s open.

It will mark the first time Miranda, the creator-star of the Tony- and Pulitzer-winning show, will perform the title role since he stepped back from it in July 2016. The three weeks of performances will run January 8-27.

“Bringing [Hamilton] to Puerto Rico is a dream that I’ve had since we first opened at The Public Theater in 2015,” Miranda in a statement, as reported by Playbill. “When I last visited the island, a few weeks before Hurricane Maria, I had made a commitment to not only bring the show to Puerto Rico, but also return again to the title role. In the aftermath of Maria we decided to expedite the announcement of the project to send a bold message that Puerto Rico will recover and be back in business, stronger than ever.”

.@Lin_Manuel is returning to the stage as A. Ham for a 3 week engagement at Teatro UPR in Puerto Rico. #RiseUp https://t.co/6vhsB0Cszm — Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) November 8, 2017

Miranda is in Puerto Rico to aid recovery efforts. On Monday, he teamed with the Hispanic Federation to announce the launch of a $2.5 million recovery fund and the first seven recipients to help seed projects encompassing micro-enterprise, housing, arts and culture, and conservation efforts, among others.

Hamilton, which won 11 Tony Awards, is on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers and is amidst a Los Angeles run that ends December 30.