Lena Dunham has backed down and apologized for defending Girls writer Murray Miller, who is being investigated for sexually assaulting actress Aurora Perrineau when she was age 17.

Dunham issued a long tweet on Friday supporting Miller, adding Girls executive producer Jenni Konner’s name as another ally of Miller.

“We believe, having worked closely with [Miller] for more than half a decade, that this is the case with Murray Miller. While our first instinct is to listen to every woman’s story, our insider knowledge of Murray’s situation makes us confident that sadly this accusation is one of the 3 percent of assault cases that are misreported every year.”

After withering criticism, Dunham has had a change of heart. Today, she’s saying via Twitter, “I naively believed it was important to share my perspective on my friend’s situation as it has transpired behind the scenes over the last few months. I now understand that it was absolutely the wrong time to come forward with such a statement and I am so sorry.”

Her full statement: