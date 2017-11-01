A one-minute political video ad depicting a pickup truck chasing minority children has been pulled by the Latino Victory Fund in the wake of yesterday’s deadly vehicle attack in New York City.

The Latino Victory Fund had planned to run the commercial through Election Day on Spanish-language stations in Richmond and Washington markets. The organization released a statement last night saying, “We knew our ad would ruffle feathers. We held a mirror up to the Republican Party, and they don’t like what they see.

“We have decided to pull our ad at this time. Given recent events, we will be placing other powerful ads into rotation that highlight the reasons we need to elect progressive leaders in Virginia.” The statement was attributed to Fund president Cristobal J. Alex.

The commercial depicted a truck with a Confederate flag and bumper sticker for Republican Ed Gillespie chasing a group of minority children. The kids wake up from the nightmare as adults are watching TV coverage of the Charlottesville white nationalist march.

A narrator then intones, “Is this what Donald Trump and Ed Gillespie mean by the American Dream?”

Yesterday in New York, a 29-year-old man was shot and arrested after driving a truck into a bike lane along the Hudson River in Lower Manhattan, killing eight people and injuring about a dozen more. Authorities have called it an act of terror.