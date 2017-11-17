Bryan Cranston is living in London right now, starring in the National Theatre’s production of Network for director Ivo van Hove. And, earlier this month, his new film Last Flag Flying, directed by Richard Linklater, opened in the US. The two projects could not be more different. In the first, he is the mad as hell Howard Beale, determined not to take it anymore. And in Last Flag Flying he is Sal Nealon, a Vietnam vet whose larger-than-life personality lights up every room, even if it makes him the kind of friend you’d want by your side, but always keep at arm’s length. They are just the latest roles in a career marked by Cranston’s chameleon-like ability to explore different aspects of himself. I sat with Cranston in London recently to discuss them both.

You play Sal Nealon in Last Flag Flying, a story about a trio of Vietnam vets who reunite after years apart. What appealed to you about it?

For me, it was about knowing what we know now, and accepting what we don’t know, and what we might never know. It explores the power of friendship, and the responsibility we have to our history. What we shared in Vietnam as characters 30 years ago, do we have a responsibility to bring that up? Also, what was interesting, too, from my perspective—and my character’s perspective—is the value of truth. Is it so virtuous if it doesn’t help someone?

It came as a direct offer, and when they sent me the script they said, “They want you to play Sal, they’re thinking of Steve Carell for Doc and Laurence Fishburne for the Reverend.” It was like, “Let’s just say yes right now.” And, of course, the agent’s going, “Now, hang on, let’s negotiate first…”

What drew you to Sal?

I love the challenge of doing something different, and if something scares me a little—if I’m a little nervous about it—there’s a titillation to that. Richard Linklater and Darryl Ponicsan did such great work on this, where it so clearly defines not just the characters but their points of view, and what each is bringing to the story. It’s so clear that you go, “I get it. I know this guy.” I knew Sal. He’s a consumer; he wants it all. He doesn’t say no to anything. “Want to go on a trip?” “Yeah.” “Want to have sex with her?” “Yeah.”

He’s the person that when you say, “Oh, Sal’s coming,” everyone goes, “Ugh.” You have an exhale, because he sucks the energy out of the room and he takes up so much room with his personality that it’s exhausting. But he’s a hell of a friend. He’s the first one who’ll back you up. You’ve got a problem? Sal’s there.

Is there a danger in going too big with him?

A lot of characters I do are big, and I usually tell the director, “I’ve really got to go to the extreme to find this guy. Please pull me back if you sense that I’m going too far.” Dalton Trumbo was like that. Lyndon Johnson too. I gave Rick the same speech. Sometimes you overshoot, and on a character like this you can overshoot. That’s why he can’t be the lead in the story. Doc is the main focus, and he’s the foundation. If Steve hadn’t done the incredible job he did with Doc, my character would just fly off the handle. He’s anchored, so he allows my character and Fish’s character to just kind of circle around him.