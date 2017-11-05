The Anti-Defamation League says Larry David’s Saturday Night Live monologue – in which the Curb Your Enthusiasm creator pondered his dating options in a concentration camp – was “offensive, insensitive & unfunny all at same time.”

The ADL’s stance, tweeted by the organization’s CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, was in line with plenty of Twitterers who started slamming the bit before the show’s cast made its goodnights.

“He managed to be offensive, insensitive & unfunny all at the same time Quite a feat,” wrote Greenblatt.

David’s monologue – watch it above – started out with the comic’s standard self-deprecation, joking about being a total loser during his single New York days. Then he pivoted to riskier territory – Hollywood’s recent flood of sexual harassment allegations.

“I couldn’t help but notice a very disturbing pattern emerging, which is that many of the predators are Jews,” said David, whose Curb Your Enthusiasm once included a plot about mistaking Survivor cast members with camp survivors, said. “I don’t like it when Jews are in the news for notorious reasons.”

“I know I consistently strive to be a good Jewish representative,” David said after a crude joke about Harvey Weinstein. “When people see me, I want them to say, ‘Oh, there goes a fine Jew.’”

Then he dove in head first.

“I’ve always been obsessed with women and often wondered, if I’d grown up in Poland when Hitler came to power, and was sent to a concentration camp, would I still be checking out women in the camp? I think I would.”

“Hey Shlomo, look at the one by barracks 8,” David continued. “Oh my God, is she gorgeous?!… I’d like to go up and say something to her.

“Of course, the problem is there are no good opening lines in a concentration camp: ‘How’s it going? They treating you OK? You know, if we ever get out of here, I’d like to take you out for some latkes.”