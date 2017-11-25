The Los Angeles Police have 28 open sex crime cases involving Hollywood and media figures under active investigation, according to Police Chief Charlie Beck. He added that more investigations are likely to be opened as more claims come in.

Speaking via email to the Los Angeles Times, Beck said five teams of two special assignment detectives are investigating various allegations. Among those are producer Harvey Weinstein, actor Ed Westwick, Girls writer Murray Miller and agent Tyler Grasham, among others. All of the accused have denied the allegations.

“We anticipate the LAPD and other jurisdictions will receive even more high profile sex crime reports in the coming weeks and months,” Beck said. “We encourage all victims of sexual assault to come forward to report these crimes.”

He added: “We recognize the significant trauma these victims suffer at the hands of the predators who commit these heinous crimes. Our detectives are coordinating closely with our local prosecutors and other police agencies, including the NYPD. The high-profile nature of these particular cases has not changed our unyielding commitment to seek justice for ALL victims of sexual assault.’

Beyond the 28 cases, 37 other sex crimes reports have been sent to other jurisdictions. Some members of the LAPD cold case units are also involved.

Officer Mike Lopez of the LAPD media relations department told Deadline that investigators are collaborating with other jurisdictions as questions arise on various cases, including the high-profile ones described by Beck.