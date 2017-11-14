Plan B has acquired the rights to Landscape with Invisible Hand and will adapt the National Book Award-winning author M.T. Anderson’s often humorous vignette novel.

Published last month to rave reviews and compared with films such as District 8 an The Truman Show, Landscape with Invisible Hand s depict a near-future in which an alien species known as the “Vuvv” has taken over Earth. After the Vuvv’s labor-saving technology causes the Earth’s job market and global economy to collapse, a teen and his girlfriend cook up a way to make much-needed money by broadcasting their dating life to the fascinated aliens. Unfortunately, things go badly when, in the course of time, the two teens come to hate each other and can’t break up without bankrupting their families.

Plan B will produce the project as part of their overall deal production deal with Annapurna. The company entered into a three-year deal with Annapurna in April of this year.

Plan B has had an impressive run: Along with The Big Short, its credits range from Best Picture winners 12 Years a Slave and The Departed to World War Z and World War Z 2, the Netflix David Michod-directed Pitt-starrer War Machine, Beautiful Boy, Okja, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and, for television, The Normal Heart.

It is currently in production on Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk and are in development on Wrong Answer, which has brought the Fruitvale Station and Creed team of director Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan together.

M.T. Anderson’s satirical book Feed was also a finalist for the National Book Award and was the winner of the Los Angeles Times‘ Book Prize. The first volume of his Octavian Nothing saga won the National Book Award and The Boston Globe‘s Horn Book Prize. Both the first and second volumes of that two-part series were Printz Honor Books.

The deal was negotiated by Kassie Evashevski at Anonymous Content on behalf of David McCormick at McCormick Literary.