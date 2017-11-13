Kew Media Group has acquired Canadian film and TV firm Sienna Films in a deal worth $3m. It is the latest acquisition for the company this year after acquiring Content Media Corporation and Paul Heaney’s TV distribution business earlier this year.

The deal marks Kew’s first steps into scripted production; Sienna produces TV series including Cardinal, which airs on CTV in Canada as well as Hulu in the U.S, and Global Television and CBS’ Ransom, as well as feature films including Touch of Pink for Sony and How She Move for Paramount.

Sienna Films was founded by Julia Sereny and Jennifer Kawaja in 1992 and it is currently in production with Antonia Banderas’ Starz series Havana Quartet, which it is co-producing with Entertainment One.

Kew is a publicly listed company that consists of 10 production companies including Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions, Todd & The Book Of Pure Evil producer Franctic Films and non-scripted firm Collins Avenue Productions as well as two film and TV distribution businesses.

“Jennifer and Julia have built an exceptional company through creative and innovative work and have proven time and again the ability to develop and deliver quality content,” said Kew CEO Steven Silver. “We welcome these two truly great professionals into our group.”

“As independent content producers who have devoted our careers to compelling and meaningful stories for a range of audiences, the opportunity to be part of Kew Media’s strong international platform is extremely exciting,” added Sienna’s co-founders Kawaja and Sereny.