In the latest of a growing number of sexual harassment or assault allegations against Kevin Spacey, former Boston ABC affiliate news anchor Heather Unruh held a news conference this morning to claim the actor assaulted her son in 2016 when he was 18 years old.

“I’m here today, not as a journalist today, but as a mom,” Unruh said at a televised, mid-day news conference, joined by her teenage daughter, but not by her son. She also was joined by Mitchell Garabedian, the lawyer best known for repping victims of Boston’s Catholic Church sex abuse scandal.

Unruh claimed Spacey sexually assaulted her son in July 2016 when her child was a “star-struck 18-year-old young man who had no idea that the famous actor was an alleged sexual predator or that he was about to become his next victim.”

“There was no consent,” she said, describing her son’s account of Spacey having brought him “drink after drink” at the Club Car Restaurant in Nantucket. “And when my son was drunk Spacey made his move” putting his hand down her son’s pants and grabbing his genitals, she alleged.

The allegation marks the latest sexual harassment charges against the actor, who has now been accused of improper actions by more than a dozen men.

“I want to make it clear, this was a criminal act,” Unruh said, alleging Spacey wanted her son to accompany him to a party. “My son panicked; he froze, he was intoxicated.” When Spacey left to use the bathroom, a “concerned woman” asked if her son was OK and “told him to run” so he did, she described.

“Nothing could have prepared my son for how that assault would make him feel as a man,” Unruh said, tearily. “It harmed him and it cannot be undone. While he has tried his best to deal with it, as he says, it’s always there.”

Unruh said her son filed a police report last week and handed over evidence to the Nantucket police, who she said have launched a criminal investigation.

Buzzfeed broke the original accusation against Spacey by actor Anthony Rapp. Since that revelation, a wave of men have come forward with tales of alleged molestations by Spacey. The uproar from those revelations has cost Spacey his role on House of Cards and a role in the Netflix movie Gore. House of Cards producers Netflix and Media Rights Capital suspended production on Season 6 which now will be the Emmy-nominated series’ last.

The night before this Boston presser, CBS said it had expunged the actor from its upcoming 50th anniversary special for The Carol Burnett Show. Spacey, who hosted the network’s most recent broadcast of the Tony Awards, had last month recorded a song-and-dance number with Burnett, Bernadette Peters and Kristin Chenoweth for the special, which no longer will be included, CBS confirmed to Deadline.

One day earlier, Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World, the movie about the kidnapping of John Paul Getty’s grandson that stars Spacey as the billionaire industrialist, has been pulled from the prestige closing-night slot at AFI Fest.

Deadline is attempting to reach Spacey for comment, so far with no success. A few days ago, he was dropped by CAA, which had been his agency for the past eight years, while his publicist Staci Wolfe also parted ways with her client.