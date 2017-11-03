EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Spacey, who has been accused of sexual harassment with an under-aged Anthony Rapp (Star Trek: Discovery) with subsequent accusations from other men as well, is no longer repped by talent agency CAA. The actor had been at the agency for the past eight years. Staci Wolfe his publicist at Polaris has also parted ways with the actor.

This comes after Netflix suspended indefinitely the Spacey starring House of Cards and, as we reported here today, they and Media Rights Capital both said there was at least one investigated incident with the Oscar winner on the set of the political drama. It was in Season 6. Polaris’ Wolfe released a statement just last night that the disgraced actor “is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment.”

After Rapp came forward with the allegation of sexual assault, Spacey’s response was to come out as homosexual as he issued an apology to the actor while saying he didn’t remember the incident.

Right after that, GLAAD’s president Sarah Kate Ellis Tweeted out what many had been thinking: “Coming out stories should not be used to deflect from allegations of sexual assault.” and “This isn’t a coming out story about Spacey, but a story of survivorship by Anthony Rapp & those who speak out about unwanted sexual advances.”

London’s venerable Old Vic Theater London’s theater where Spacey served as an artistic director from 2004-2015 then came forward to say it was “deeply dismayed” and asked for anyone who felt that they were unable to raise a complaint to please come forward.

Filmmaker and actor Tony Montana, who is best known for 2003 documentary Overnight, and Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos who worked with Spacey at the Old Vic both came forward with stories of sexual misconduct or assault by Spacey. One allegation, which Spacey denies, came anonymously from a 48 year-old man who said the sexual assault by the actor happened at the time with the man was only 14.