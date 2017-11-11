A Massachusetts district attorney said he will meet soon with the son of Heather Unruh who accused Kevin Spacey of a 2016 sexual assault, according to the Boston Globe. Michael O’Keefe, the Cape and Islands D.A. in Barnstable, Mass., told the paper he is interested “in everything that’s relevant and material’’ to the alleged assault.

Heather Unruh, a former Boston TV news anchor, told reporters on Wednesday that Spacey had grabbed the genitals of her then-18-year-old son at the Club Car Restaurant in Nantucket.

Now the Globe reports that O’Keefe says his office will meet with the alleged victim soon.

Unruh’s press conference followed allegations by actor Anthony Rapp that he was 14 when Spacey assaulted him. Since then, Spacey has lost his House of Cards job and is being removed from the upcoming Ridley Scott film All the Money in the World.