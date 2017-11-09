EXCLUSIVE: In an unprecedented bold move, director Ridley Scott, along with Imperative Entertainment’s Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas have decided to remove Kevin Spacey from their finished movie All The Money In The World. Christopher Plummer has been set to replace Spacey in the role of J Paul Getty. Reshoots of the key scenes are expected to commence immediately. Scott is also determined to to keep the film’s December 22 release date.

In a unified front, the cast and crew of the film, and Sony Pictures, unanimously agreed to reshoot all of Spacey’s scenes, with Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams’ cooperation part of the mix. This comes on the heels of the decision to pull the film from the prestige closing night slot of the AFI Festival. That came after a weekend of back and forth, with Scott and Friedkin in particular incensed that the sordid allegations against Spacey might doom a film that Scott dropped everything to direct, and on which so many people worked hard and did not deserve to see the film come out in the marketplace with the taint of scandal. Scott is a maverick, and didn’t shrink under the pressure to restage the key scenes involving J Paul Getty, the oilman who refused to pay a ransom after his grandson, John Paul Getty III was kidnapped.

Spacey worked about eight to ten days on the film, and while much of the action in the thriller involves the frantic efforts of the kidnapped heir’s mother Gail Harris (Williams), and Getty’s advisor (Wahlberg) to free the youth, especially after the family received his severed ear as proof the kidnappers were going to kill him if the money wasn’t delivered.

Though far more dramatic, considering how quickly the release date is approaching, with the need to not only reshoot but also to redo the marketing materials, this becomes the second instance where filmmakers refused to allow their picture to be doomed by scandal. The other example came when writer/director Taylor Sheridan, stars Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen and producers Basil Iwanyk and Matthew George wrested back control of the critically acclaimed Wind River from The Weinstein Company after dozens of women claimed that ousted TWC co-chairman Harvey Weinstein molested them.

Given the state of the current environment and news, it’s inspiring to see filmmakers fight for what is morally right, and the producers’ support of Scott gives the movie a chance for a fair shake in the marketplace and potentially in awards season, which would not have happened had Spacey’s scenes been left intact after the troubling allegations leveled against the actor.