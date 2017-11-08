Kevin Spacey Cut From ‘Carol Burnett Show’ Anniversary Special On CBS

CBS is the latest to sidestep any involvement with Kevin Spacey, expunging the embattled actor from its upcoming 50th anniversary special for The Carol Burnett Show. He had recorded a song-and-dance number with Burnett, Bernadette Peters and Kristin Chenoweth last month.

“Kevin Spacey will not be included in the Carol Burnett special,” CBS said in a terse statement.

The move comes as fallout continues after allegations brought by Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp that Spacey made sexual advances on him in 1986, when Rapp was 14. Spacey soon apologized for the incident and came out as gay, but his remarks have been blasted by GLAAD and other groups.