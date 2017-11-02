EXCLUSIVE: Preferred Content founder and CEO Kevin Iwashina has joined Endeavor Content, the division formerly known as WME Global led by co-presidents Graham Taylor and Chris Rice. Iwashina will wind down his company and join Endeavor Content as an agent focusing on non-fiction content. He will work alongside the team there and bolster a department whose recent non-fiction film efforts have included the Oscar-winning docu Undefeated, Chef’s Table, The Ivory Game, Amanda Knox, The Grand Tour, Gleason, the Sundance winner Step, Can’t Stop Won’t Stop, Clive Davis The Soundtrack of Our Lives, and the Grateful Dead docu Long Strange Trip.

The move brings Iwashina back to the major agency fold. He was a senior agent in CAA’s Independent & International Film Group, after initially beginning his career in the mailroom at UTA. He formed Preferred Content after leaving the agency and functioned as a sales agent who secured financing and distribution for a wide volume of indie films and series. Recent project included the Sundance docus 78/52 and Unrest, the SXSW premiere title Small Town Crime, the Jacob LaMendola-directed Netflix docu short Long Shot, and the Rodney Ascher-directed docu The Nightmare. He was also the lead producer of the docu hit Jiro Dreams of Sushi, the precursor to Chef’s Table.

Iwashina is also chairman of the board of the Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment and is a member of the board of directors of the International Documentary Association.