EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Campbell, a well-known and respected marketing executive in the industry, has been named Co-President of Worldwide Theatrical Marketing at 20th Century Fox. The move to the studio is a homecoming for the executive. He comes to Fox after serving as head of marketing at Amblin Partners but previously held executive marketing roles at the studio from 2005 to 2008, rising to EVP marketing before he left.

Campbell will start in his new gig before the end of the year and he will work in tandem with Pam Levine, who joined Fox as the head marketing exec in 2016 from HBO. Like Levine, he will also report to Stacey Snider, Chairman/CEO of Twentieth Century Fox Film.

Before Amblin, Campbell was EVP of marketing at the Walt Disney Studios and served as Brand Lead for DreamWorks Studios’ titles released through the Touchstone banner. He has overseen the marketing campaigns such films as Bridge of Spies, Into The Woods, The Help, and Lincoln.

During his previous stint at Fox, where he served most recently as EVP of marketing, he worked on such titles as The Simpsons Movie, Night at the Museum, The Devil Wears Prada, X-Men: The Last Stand, Live Free or Die

Hard and Borat.

Prior to joining Fox, Campbell served in a number of senior roles at Universal Pictures.