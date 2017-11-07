The sexual harassment scandal that has engulfed Hollywood has extended to Israel after Keshet Broadcasting founder Alex Gilady was accused of “inappropriate sexual advances”.

Two local journalists have accused Gilady, who also sits on the International Olympic Committee and was a former NBC Sports executive, of improper behaviour several years ago.

Haaretz columnist Neri Livneh accused Gilady of exposing himself to her after a work dinner, while Channel 10 television journalist Oshrat Kotler accused him of an “indecent proposition” when she met him for a job interview.

Gilady is currently president of Keshet Broadcasting, an honorary role without any day-to-day involvement in the firm, which is best known for producing Hatufim, the drama that became Showtime’s Homeland.

He responded to the claims in local newspaper Haaretz.

Regarding Kotler’s claims, he said: “I didn’t hold an audition for her and I don’t recall that we spoke as she has said. In each of these cases, there was no intention to harm, and if my conduct caused mental anguish, I am deeply sorry.”

However, he said that Livneh’s remarks were “correct”.

“I wasn’t in a position with Keshet at the time, and it was not my secretary who called her but me. What adults do in their lives, their private homes, in the context of personal relationships, is their private matter.”

Drorit Wertheim, Chair of the Keshet Board Of Directors, said that the claims are “saddening and very painful”.

“Regardless of the details of the cases themselves, the circumstances and the passage of time, I wish to offer support to anyone who feels hurt or humiliated as a result of improper and unacceptable conduct. For those of us who were the victims of sexual harassment, whether in deed or words, time offers no solace.

“I will continue to do whatever I can so that together with Keshet’s management we can provide a secure and protected work environment to anyone who works with us,”

Wertheim added that she intended to bring the matter up with Gilady as soon as possible.