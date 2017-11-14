Ken Burns and Lynn Novick’s documentary The Vietnam War averaged 6.7 million viewers across its 10 nights in Live + 7 Day stats, PBS announced Thursday morning. The epic doc enjoyed a reach of just under 34 million.

These ratings results mean The Vietnam War is the second-highest-rated Burns/Novick film of the past two decades, following The War in 2007, PBS boasted.

Burns’ best-known documentary for PBS, The Civil War, aired nearly three decades ago. Looking back across two decades also excludes some other well-known Burns/Novick docs for public broadcasting, from the conversation.

The premiere episode, which was unveiled September 17, was PBS’ best-performing telecast since the series finale of Downton Abbey on Masterpiece, and is the highest-streamed series opener in PBS history.

The first five episodes of the series aired nightly through September 21. The final five episodes aired from Sunday, September 24, through Thursday, September 28. The Vietnam War’s first six episodes closed Nielsen 2016-2017 broadcast year for PBS, and were the programming service’s highest rated telecasts of that season.

The final four episodes of the series will be included in the current 2017-2018 Nielsen broadcast year.

PBS is repeating The Vietnam War on Tuesdays at 9 PM ET through November 28.