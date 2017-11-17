EXCLUSIVE: Kat Dennings has found her next series vehicle after 2 Broke Girls. She is set to star in Dollface for Hulu. She plays a young woman who, after being dumped by her long-time boyfriend, must metaphorically re-enter the world of women, and rekindle the female friendships she left behind. Jordan Weiss is the writer, creator and executive producer. Veep‘s Stephanie Laing will direct the pilot and be a producer. 2 Broke Girls ended last May after six seasons, and after setting a record for the richest off-network syndication deal when it sold to TBS.

The catalyst here as producers are Margot Robbie and Brett Hedblom from LuckyChap Entertainment and Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan from Clubhouse Pictures. They just produced together I, Tonya, the Craig Gillespie-directed black comedy about the rise and fall of Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding that will be released next month by 30WEST and NEON after becoming the biggest sale at the Toronto Interntional Film Festival. LuckyChap and Clubhouse will produce the Hulu show alongside Management 360’s Nicole King, and Dennings.

This is the first TV project for LuckyChap Entertainment as well as Clubhouse Pictures, latter of which is repped by Eric Suddleson.