Refresh for latest…: Warner Bros/DC’s Justice League assembled $185.5M at the international box office in its debut session this weekend. Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and friends were at play on about 47,000 screens in 65 markets with China leading at $51.7M. Including domestic, the worldwide opening is $281.5M. While WB has the overseas launch ahead of Wonder Woman in like-for-like markets, the score is lower compared to the $200M+ we were hearing amid pre-opening buzz.

Kicking off outside of a holiday corridor was certainly a factor, and even if audiences seem to like the movie better than critics, some markets in Europe were particularly soft like the UK and Germany. There’s disappointment in not seeing see this one break $200M, coming in about 16% below Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice (which played into 2016’s Easter frame) while this was seen as DC’s Avengers. However, a $185M+ offshore opening is a sizable number and there were strong results out of certain areas. On 765 IMAX screens, a $13.7M launch is the best November opening ever for the format.

In Asia, JL amassed $41.2M in 10 markets — not including China or Japan (the latter goes next week). The regional cume is the 2nd biggest opening for a WB film ever (behind BVS).

Latin America also pulled in strong numbers with an estimated $35.4M for the region to score the 3rd biggest launch ever for WB behind BVS and the final Harry Potter. In Brazil, JL‘s $14.2M (46.6M real) start is the biggest industry opening weekend ever.

China and Brazil lead the Top 5 and are followed by the UK ($9.8M/£7.5M), Mexico ($9.6M/183.4M pesos) and Korea ($8.8M/9.9B won).

Marvel As for the other heroes showing off their superpowers globally, Disney/Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok added $24.1M internationally in this 4th weekend. That Hulks up the overseas cume to $490.7M and has bested both Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 and Doctor Strange. It’s tracking above those pics by 11% and 17%, respectively and is the No. 6 Marvel Cinematic Universe movie ever at the international box office. With $738.1M worldwide, it’s the 9th MCU title to cross $700M.

Elsewhere, Happy Death Day is on the doorstep of $100M globally for Universal and Blumhouse while Fox’s Murder On The Orient Express will roll to that number internationally this week. Studiocanal/Heyday Films’ Paddington 2 has hit $22M after its second weekend in the UK; and Disney/Pixar’s Coco is on the verge of crossing $50M in Mexico alone.

Breakdowns on the films above and others are being updated below.

