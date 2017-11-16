Refresh for latest…: Warner Bros/DC’s Justice League is off to the races at the international box office with $8.5M on its first day, Wednesday. That’s in nine markets as well as select previews on roughly 6,000 screens.

In Brazil, Batman and the gang leveraged the Republic Day holiday to open on a non-traditional Wednesday and scored the biggest industry opening day of all time. The Zack Snyder-helmed film captured 74% of the Top 5 films’ share for an estimated $3.7M (12.3M reals) on 1,509 screens. This is also the widest release ever in the market.

Previews out of Korea flew to an estimated $1.14M (KRW 1.3B) on 1,195 screens. Significantly, with half-day shows (and a 5.4 magnitude earthquake in the southern region) the superhero mash-up took 50% of the Top 5 films in the market. Comparisons using sneak figures are not apples-to-apples. However, JL came in roughly on par with Wonder Woman results. That film had a full day of screenings compared to the sneaks for JL. Per local reporting, it is at an unofficial $2.3M after today (not included in the cume above).

In France, the DC heroes also dominated with a 61% share of the Top 5 admissions. The opening day was $1.1M (936K euros) off of 130K tickets sold on 687 screens. Those results are 19% ahead of Gal Gadot’s standalone Wonder Woman.

MORE…