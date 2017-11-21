So it took four days, not three, for Warner Bros’ Justice League to crack $100 million. Keeping in line with what we saw yesterday, the DC movie earned $7.5M Monday thanks to 35% K-12 schools being off, raising its running domestic cume to $101.3M. The super friends weren’t the only ones benefiting from the holiday break: Liongate’s family pic Wonder posted close to $4M for a $31.5M four-day gross.

That percentage of K-12 schools on break will remain steady today and swell to 74% tomorrow. Today, 16% colleges are off and that number will grow to 59% by tomorrow. Despite falling greatly short over the weekend, Warner Bros hopes the holiday stretch will leg out Justice League at a better rate than BvS (near 2x multiple) given the improved audience feedback for the film: Females at 42% gave the movie an A-, while the under-25 set — if they show up more — are bound to enjoy it after 31% gave the DC movie an A-.

Disney

Tonight, Disney/Pixar’s Coco starts previews at 7 PM before going wide Wednesday in 3,987 theaters. The Lee Unkrich-Adrian Molina pic stands alone as the only wide major studio release at more than 2,000 theaters. To give you an idea of how previews might go down: Moana drew $2.6M on its first Tuesday before raking in a first day of $15.5M, while The Good Dinosaur had $1.3M previews ($9.76M Wednesday) and Frozen a $1.2M Tuesday ($15.1M Wednesday).

Right now it’s a toss-up whether Coco comes out ahead of Justice League: Both are expected to chart a three-day weekend in the $40Ms, with a Wednesday-through-Sunday take north of $60M. In addition, among the notable choices for adults, A24’s Lady Bird will jump from 238 sites to between 700-800 runs.