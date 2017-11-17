EXCLUSIVE: And here we go. Deadline sources inform us that Warner Bros./DC’s Justice League is looking at an estimated $11M-$12M Thursday night from previews starting at 6PM. On the low end, that’s what Wonder Woman minted before earning a $38.2M Friday ($103.3M opening). Some tell us it would be no surprise if the Zack Snyder film hits $13M. These figures do not come from Warner Bros. Based on these estimates, the notion is that Justice League could fly to a $110M-$115M start and a possible $37M-$40M Friday. Already, as of yesterday, Justice League has already collected $8.5M in nine countries, spurred by Brazil, Korea and France. There are 38 more countries opening today.

Recently, Disney/Marvel’s Thor Ragnarok grossed $14.5M off its Thursday night, which repped a little more than a third of its $46.47M Friday before posting a $122.7M three-day. Wonder Woman’s Thursday night repped about 29% of its Friday, while Snyder’s previous DC title, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, made $27.7M on its Holy Thursday, which contributed to 34% to its $81.55M Good Friday ($166M).

Lionsgate’s feature adaptation of the bestselling YA novel Wonder is also previewing tonight, with showtimes starting at 7PM. There’s also Sony Affirm’s animated Biblical film The Star which opened at 5PM tonight.

We’ll have more updates for you later.