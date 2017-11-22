Some people never learn: Chris Pratt’s Owen doesn’t seem to have figured out that raptors don’t make good pets, though this six-second tease for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom tweeted out today by exec producer Colin Trevorrow does makes a good case for the cuteness of dino babies.

“From our Jurassic family to yours,” Trevorrow tweeted a day ahead of Thanksgiving, with the accompanying teaser clip showing a charmed Owen Brady (Pratt) chin-petting a purring baby raptor. A full-length trailer, or even a proper teaser trailer, has not been released.

The next installment of the dinosaur franchise arrives in theaters June 22. In addition to Pratt, Jeff Goldblum will reprise his original role as Dr. Ian Malcolm. Trevorrow co-writes with Derek Connolly, with J.A. Bayona directing. Also starring are Bryce Dallas Howard, Ted Levine, Rafe Spall, Toby Jones, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, and Justice Smith.

Here is the mini-sneak Trevorrow tweeted today: