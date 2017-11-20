EXCLUSIVE: Grace and Frankie‘s June Diane Raphael and Ravi Patel, who recurs on CBS’ upcoming series By The Book, have joined the Seth Rogen-Charlize Theron comedy Flarsky, which will be released on Lionsgate’s Summit Entertainment label on February 8, 2019. Snatched helmer Jonathan Levine is directing from a script by Dan Sterling.

The pic follows Fred Flarsky (Rogen), an unemployed journalist battered by his own misfortune, endeavors to pursue his childhood crush and babysitter who now happens to be one of the most powerful and unattainable women on the planet (Theron). Raphael and Patel will be key staffers of Theron’s character.

Point Grey Pictures’ Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver are producing with Denver and Delilah’s Theron, Beth Kono, and A.J. Dix. Exec producers are Sterling as well as Good Universe’s Nathan Kahane and Joe Drake. Alex McAtee is overseeing for Point Grey and Erin Westerman for Good Universe.

Raphael, who appears in A24’s The Disaster Artist and the upcoming season four of Netflix’s Grace and Frankie, is repped by UTA, MGMT Entertainment, and Ziffren Brittenham. Patel, also repped by UTA as well as Grandview, and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine, wrote and will direct Fox Searchlight’s Meet the Patels remake.