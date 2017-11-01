EXCLUSIVE: Julianne Moore will star as iconic feminist activist Gloria Steinem in My Life On The Road, the June Pictures film that Julie Taymor will direct. Playwright Sarah Ruhl is writing the coming of age story, based on Steinem’s bestselling memoir. Deadline recently revealed the project and the attachment of Taymor, who directed Frida, Across the Universe and Titus for the screen and The Lion King and Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark on Broadway. Now, the company has an Oscar winning actress to anchor the film about Steinem’s growth from a reluctant spokesperson of a movement, into a galvanizing symbol for equality, with a focus on the encounters along the road that helped shaped her.

June Pictures’ Andrew Duncan and Alex Saks are producing with Taymor and Lynn Hendee. Steinem and Amy Richards will be executive producers. Ruhl’s a Tony-nominated playwright whose work includes In the Next Room and The New World.

Moore is repped by CAA and Management 36o. She can currently be seen starring in the George Clooney-directed Suburbicon, the Todd Haynes-directed Wonderstruck and the Matthew Vaughn’s Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

The filmmaker-driven June Pictures has in the awards hunt The Florida Project, the Sean Baker-directed drama that premiered to raves at Cannes.