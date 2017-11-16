Fox has given a put pilot commitment to One Hit Wendy, a single-camera comedy starring Dancing with the Stars‘ Julianne Hough in the title role, from It producers David Katzenberg and Seth Grahame-Smith’s KatzSmith, Life In Pieces co-executive producer Lesley Wake Webster, songwriter Diane Warren and 20th Century Fox TV.

Written by Wake Webster, One Hit Wendy centers on Wendy (Hough) a one-hit wonder who peaked at 18, who tries to guide her talented niece, Jordan, through the music industry and keep her from making the same mistakes she made.

Wake Webster executive produces with Katzenberg and Grahame-Smith, along with Hough and Warren.

Fox

Known for her roles in Grease: Live!, Footloose, Safe Haven and as a two-time professional champion and judge on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, Hough is next set to portray female fitness pioneer Betty Weider in George Gallo’s upcoming feature Bigger. She is repped by WME and Alchemy Entertainment.

Warren won the Emmy for Best Original Music and Lyrics for “Til It Happens to You” performed by Lady Gaga, from The Hunting Ground documentary.

Wake Webster has been a writer-co-executive producer on CBS’ Life in Pieces since the first season. Last year, her comedy project for Fox Type A went to pilot starring Eva Longoria. Wake Webster’s series credits also include The Odd Couple, American Dad!, Go On and New Girl.

At Fox, KatzSmith, which has a pod deal at 20th TV, also has in the works single-camera comedy Reservations, from Young & Hungry scribe Lucas Brown Eyes.