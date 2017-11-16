Jukin Media has named Nate Hayden senior vice president of original content, where he’ll oversee video produced for television, the web and emerging platforms.

Hayden came from AOL Studios, where he ran the New York and Los Angeles studios and built an Emmy winning-video slate across its properties including The Huffington Post, TechCrunch, Autoblog and Engadget.

Earlier in his career, he produced and directed unscripted series at MTV and Discovery Communications and served as vice president of development at FremantleMedia North America.

Hayden said that when he first laid eyes on Jukin’s Verizon go90 series This Is Happening, which examines contemporary events through the lens of people on the ground (think Snapchat Stories meets produced news segment), he was hooked.

“When you consider the fact that there are roughly 6 billion camera phones across the globe filming everything from music festivals to historic world events, I realized the endless potential of storytelling rooted in user-generated content,” Hayden said. “I jumped at the chance to be a part of this new wave of content creation.”

Hayden said he looks forward to the opportunity to expand on Jukin’s business across television and digital platforms. “I also see this as a chance to elevate the perception of the UGC medium and tell some incredibly cool stories while we’re at it!” he said.

Jukin Media got its start helping TV shows like Good Morning America and digital publishers like The HuffingtonPost discover and license user-generated content.

The media company now mines user-captured video for original series. FailArmy, which showcases comedic pratfalls, attracts nearly 13 million subscribers on YouTube. It has been adapted into a half-hour television show that is now in its sixth season, appearing in 200 markets around the world.

Together with its other social video properties, People Are Awesome, highlighting feats of strength and athleticism, Inglorious Pranksters, a series for Laugh Out Loud, the new comedy streaming platform from Lionsgate and Kevin Hart, and Checked Out for Facebook’s Watch, it attracts a combined 2.8 billion monthly viewers.