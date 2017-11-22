Jude Law is confirmed to be in negotiations for the male lead in Marvel’s Captain Marvel, the superhero movie that will follow Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), an Air Force pilot whose DNA is fused with that of an alien during an accident. The resulting alteration imbues her with the superpowers of strength, energy projection, and flight.

Ben Mendelsohn was previously reported to take on the villain character.

The most recent script was written by Geneva Robertson-Dworet with previous drafts penned by Meg LeFauve and Nicole Perlman. Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (Half Nelson) will direct, while Marvel’s Kevin Feige will produce.

Marvel had no comment on the Law news, which Deadline sister pub Variety was first out with today.