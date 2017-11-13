EXCLUSIVE: Good Deed Entertainment, the company that also acquired Oscar buzzed about ani feature Loving Vincent, has acquired U.S. distribution rights to Journey’s End from London’s Metro International Entertainment. It plans a Spring 2018 theatrical release for the Saul Dibb-directed film which recently premiered at Toronto and played at the London Film Festival.

Journey’s End stars Sam Claflin (Me Before You), Paul Bettany, Stephen Graham (Boardwalk Empire), Asa Butterfield (Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children), Toby Jones, Tom Sturridge (Far From the Madding Crowd) from a screenplay adapted by Simon Reade (Private Peaceful).

Set in the trenches of WWI, the film is based on English WW1 officer R. C. Sherriff’s play and his rediscovered novel co-written with Vernon Bartlett. The story follows 18-year-old new recruit Lieutenant Raleigh (Butterfield) who has pulled strings to join his childhood friend and hero Captain Stanhope (Claflin) on the front line. However, Stanhope is horrified by Raleigh’s arrival into the tension and claustrophobia of the officers’ dugout where they are anticipating a massive German advance. Stanhope has been altered almost beyond recognition by three years of

war, kept going only by the thought that when the war is over he can return to his love – Raleigh’s sister Margaret.

Guy de Beaujeu produced alongside Reade through Fluidity Films. The production is backed by the BFI (with money from UK’s The National Lottery), Fluidity Films, British Film Company, Metro International, Ingenious, The Welsh Government’s Media Investment Budget and Adrian Politowski’s Umedia.

As a play, Journey’s End was first presented at the Apollo Theatre in London, December 1928. The story dramatizes WW1’s actual Spring Offensive, launched by the Germans on March 21, 1918, at St Quentin, France, their last advance of the War.

“We are deeply honoured to be involved in the release of Journey’s End. The film gives a personal voice to the soldiers of WWI and shines a light on their bravery, humanity and humility,” said GDE’s CEO & Founder Scott Donley. “The story might be historical, yet it somehow couldn’t feel more timely.”

GDE’s Kristin Harris and CAA brokered the deal.