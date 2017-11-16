EXCLUSIVE: John Turturro (Transformers franchise), Jeanne Tripplehorn (Criminal Minds), Michael Cera (Molly’s Game), Brad Garrett (Everybody Loves Raymond) and Holland Taylor (Mr. Mercedes) have signed on to co-star opposite Julianne Moore in director Sebastian Lelio’s re-imagining of his 2013 Chilean-Spanish drama, Gloria.

Garrett, Taylor Rex/Shutterstock

This adaptation stars Moore as a woman starting over and looking for love in her 50s. Producers are Pablo Larrain and Juan de Dios Larrain, who produced the original version, which was the Chilean entry for the Best Foreign Language Oscar. FilmNation Entertainment will handle international sales.

Turturro is repped by ICM, Tripplehorn by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Cera by ICM and Thruline Entertainment, Garrett by UTA and Management 360 and Taylor by Gersh.

Lelio’s upcoming films include Disobedience, starring Rachel McAdams and Rachel Weisz, which Bleecker Street is releasing April 27, and A Fantastic Woman.