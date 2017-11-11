EXCLUSIVE: John Travolta “has discharged” Creative Artists Agency as his reps, Deadline was told. The actor, who just completed a turn as mob boss John Gotti, Sr. in the film Gotti, will continue to be repped by his longtime manager at Principato/Young and his attorney at Mitchell, Silberberg & Knupp. He apparently dropped CAA at the beginning of this month.

